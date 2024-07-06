Cristiano Ronaldo: A Legendary Journey in International Football

Portugal's football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, is widely expected to retire from international football following their 5-3 shootout defeat by France in the European Championship quarter-finals. This marks the end of an illustrious career filled with record-breaking achievements and historical moments for Portugal.

Born on February 5, 1985, in Funchal, Madeira, Ronaldo began representing Portugal in youth football in 2001 and made his senior team debut in 2003 at the age of 18. His journey includes playing in the 2004 Olympic Games and youth club football at Nacional before joining Sporting in 2002.

Throughout his international career, Ronaldo played in six European Championships and four World Cup tournaments, setting the all-time record for most international goals (130) and the most caps for Portugal (212 appearances). Notable achievements include winning the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, and becoming the first and only male player to score in five consecutive World Cups. His total of 14 goals in the Euros remains unmatched.