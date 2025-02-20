Kumble Calls for Transformative Stroke in India's Cricket Team Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Anil Kumble, former spinner and India captain, has recommended that the Indian cricket team begin its transition plans following the Champions Trophy, with an eye on forming a younger team to contest the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kumble made these comments on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday show as India commenced its Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Kumble emphasized that head coach Gautam Gambhir must make difficult decisions, regardless of India's performance in the ongoing tournament. 'It's crucial for the coach to transition from legacy players,' Kumble commented on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday show. He noted this event as pivotal in deciding future strategies regarding senior players.

Gambhir, despite a successful T20I run, has faced criticisms in ODIs and Tests. Under his tenure, India lost their first bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka in 27 years and suffered significant Test losses, pointing to the need for infusing young talent. Kumble believes the focus should be on creating a cohesive team well before the next World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)