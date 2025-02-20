Left Menu

Kumble Calls for Transformative Stroke in India's Cricket Team Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Anil Kumble advocates for India's cricket team to transition post-Champions Trophy, focusing on blending youth for future success, particularly for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He underscores head coach Gautam Gambhir's role in making necessary, challenging decisions and emphasizes building a cohesive squad soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:20 IST
Kumble Calls for Transformative Stroke in India's Cricket Team Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Team India (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumble, former spinner and India captain, has recommended that the Indian cricket team begin its transition plans following the Champions Trophy, with an eye on forming a younger team to contest the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kumble made these comments on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday show as India commenced its Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Kumble emphasized that head coach Gautam Gambhir must make difficult decisions, regardless of India's performance in the ongoing tournament. 'It's crucial for the coach to transition from legacy players,' Kumble commented on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday show. He noted this event as pivotal in deciding future strategies regarding senior players.

Gambhir, despite a successful T20I run, has faced criticisms in ODIs and Tests. Under his tenure, India lost their first bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka in 27 years and suffered significant Test losses, pointing to the need for infusing young talent. Kumble believes the focus should be on creating a cohesive team well before the next World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025