Mikaela Shiffrin's Historic 100th World Cup Triumph

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin achieved her 100th Alpine skiing World Cup victory at the Sestriere resort, becoming the first skier, male or female, to reach triple digits in World Cup race wins. Shiffrin faced challenges, including a crash in November, but returned strongly, securing a record-equalling 15th world championship medal.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin made history at the Italian resort of Sestriere by securing her 100th Alpine skiing World Cup victory, a feat unmatched by any skier, male or female. Shiffrin clinched the win by finishing 0.61 seconds ahead of Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic in the slalom event.

Despite a challenging season marked by a crash in Vermont, Shiffrin returned to form, equaling the world championship medal count earlier this month. Her victory on Sunday underscores her resilience and skill, becoming the most successful Alpine skier in history by surpassing records set by legends like Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin's accomplishments continue to inspire, with the Women's World Cup scheduled to resume in Kvitfjell, Norway. The men's competition also saw thrilling performances, with Marco Odermatt celebrating his 45th World Cup win in Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

