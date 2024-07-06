Left Menu

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay Gears Up for Quarter-final Clash with Brazil

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa is preparing his team for a crucial quarter-final match against Brazil in the Copa America. Despite missing Vinicius Jr., Bielsa anticipates a challenging game and aims to employ a high-pressing attacking style. He downplays his previous suspension, focusing on strategic play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 07:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 07:07 IST
Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay Gears Up for Quarter-final Clash with Brazil
AI Generated Representative Image

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has urged his team to charge ahead with determination as they face Brazil in the quarter-finals of the Copa America at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday. Uruguay emerged victorious in all three group matches, scoring a total of eight goals to top Group C. Bielsa is keen on advancing to the semi-finals by employing his high-pressing, attacking style against the Brazilians.

'Normally I focus on the sector of the pitch we play in, how we recover the ball, whether we threaten and how we threaten, and whether the way we build the attack is the style I want the team to play,' Bielsa stated during a news conference on Friday. Despite the absence of Vinicius Jr. from the Brazil team, Bielsa said this wouldn't alter their strategy, describing Vinicius as the best winger in the world.

'Personally, I don't think his absence will affect us. Brazil are a country that has a lot of wingers at both ends of the pitch at the moment, and they play in big teams all over the world. Brazil's replacement, Endrick, will not be easy to neutralize in Vinicius' absence,' he added. Vinicius is suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulation. Bielsa, who missed the 1-0 win over the United States after being suspended by CONMEBOL, mentioned his absence was inconsequential as their opponents only posed a threat in the final 10 minutes: 'If I had been on the pitch, the result would not have been any better.'

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024