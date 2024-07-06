Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay Gears Up for Quarter-final Clash with Brazil

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has urged his team to charge ahead with determination as they face Brazil in the quarter-finals of the Copa America at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday. Uruguay emerged victorious in all three group matches, scoring a total of eight goals to top Group C. Bielsa is keen on advancing to the semi-finals by employing his high-pressing, attacking style against the Brazilians.

'Normally I focus on the sector of the pitch we play in, how we recover the ball, whether we threaten and how we threaten, and whether the way we build the attack is the style I want the team to play,' Bielsa stated during a news conference on Friday. Despite the absence of Vinicius Jr. from the Brazil team, Bielsa said this wouldn't alter their strategy, describing Vinicius as the best winger in the world.

'Personally, I don't think his absence will affect us. Brazil are a country that has a lot of wingers at both ends of the pitch at the moment, and they play in big teams all over the world. Brazil's replacement, Endrick, will not be easy to neutralize in Vinicius' absence,' he added. Vinicius is suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulation. Bielsa, who missed the 1-0 win over the United States after being suspended by CONMEBOL, mentioned his absence was inconsequential as their opponents only posed a threat in the final 10 minutes: 'If I had been on the pitch, the result would not have been any better.'