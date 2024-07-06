Left Menu

Olympic Dreams: Sakshi Malik on Transforming Lives and Societies

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik emphasizes how winning an Olympic medal can change an athlete's life and impact society. She highlights the transformation in her hometown, Rohtak, in terms of sports infrastructure and the changing perception of women in wrestling. Her success has inspired many young girls to pursue the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:44 IST
Sakshi Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Rio Games bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik underscores how winning an Olympic medal can transform the life of an athlete and impact broader society. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, organized by JSW Sports, Sakshi Malik shared her journey of becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch an Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

'An Olympic dream is not just an athlete's dream; it's the dream of an entire family. Winning an Olympic medal transforms not only the life of the athlete but also the lives of their family, society, and village,' said Malik. Her home city of Rohtak has witnessed several enhancements in sporting facilities since her historic win.

'After my medal, significant changes occurred. The Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, where I trained, went from having a tin roof to becoming an AC hall. A stadium was even built in my village and named after me,' she added, highlighting the profound impact of her achievement.

The surge in interest in wrestling among girls in Haryana is notable, with more training facilities and a changing mindset that encourages female participation in the sport. Sakshi's success story has inspired many young girls to aspire to Olympic glory. Dipa Karmakar, another 2016 Olympian, echoed these sentiments, citing similar improvements in gymnastics infrastructure and interest in Tripura.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

