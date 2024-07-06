Left Menu

India's Women's Football Squad Prepares for Myanmar Friendlies

The All India Football Federation announced a 23-member senior women's squad for friendly matches against Myanmar scheduled on July 9 and 12. The team includes both experienced and junior players, with preparations having taken place at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. Coach Chaoba Devi emphasized quality training and exposure to higher-ranked teams.

India's Women's Football Squad Prepares for Myanmar Friendlies
The All India Football Federation has revealed a 23-member senior women's squad set to face Myanmar in friendly matches on July 9 and 12, held in Yangon.

The squad includes goalkeepers Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, and Maibam Linthoingambi Devi. Defenders such as Loitongbam Ashalata Devi and Hemam Shilky Devi are included, along with midfielders Naorem Priyangka Devi, Sangita Basfore, and more. Forwards Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Anju Tamang, and others complete the lineup.

Coach Chaoba Devi expressed confidence in the team's combination of senior and junior players, highlighting rigorous preparations at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata. Despite their recent losses to Uzbekistan, Chaoba remains optimistic about facing higher-ranked teams like Myanmar, who are placed 54th in FIFA Rankings.

Chaoba also credited the Indian Women's League for helping scout new talents, asserting that playing quality games and having a well-structured plan are essential for future success.

