Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Due to Wrist Stiffness

Emma Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon mixed doubles due to wrist stiffness, impacting partner Andy Murray's last appearance at the Grand Slam. Despite advancing in the singles, Raducanu decided to prioritize her health. Murray received an emotional farewell after an early exit in the men's doubles with his brother Jamie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:12 IST
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Wimbledon mixed doubles event on Saturday due to stiffness in her wrist. This decision means that her partner, Andy Murray, will not have another chance to play on court during his farewell Grand Slam.

The pair were scheduled to face Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo later on Court One. Raducanu, who has made it to the fourth round of the singles competition, shared her decision via the Lawn Tennis Association's social media account, stating, 'Unfortunately, I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist. Therefore, I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.'

British tennis great Andy Murray, 37, received an emotional farewell after he and his brother Jamie were defeated in the first round of the men's doubles on Thursday.

