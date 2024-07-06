Left Menu

Lando Norris Aims for British GP Glory with Mercedes in Sight

Lando Norris is optimistic as he prepares for the British Grand Prix, with Mercedes in his sights. Starting third, behind George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, Norris faces competition from Max Verstappen. Despite a collision in Austria, Norris relishes the challenge, foreseeing a thrilling race ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:15 IST
Lando Norris Aims for British GP Glory with Mercedes in Sight
Lando Norris

A confident Lando Norris has Mercedes in his sights ahead of a British Grand Prix the McLaren driver will start with Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen alongside on the second row of the grid.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton line up first and second with Norris third—three Britons in the top three positions in front of their home crowd. 'I'm sure Max is going to be racing us tomorrow, but I've still got two other guys I've got to worry about, so I don't care just about Red Bull,' Norris, Verstappen's closest championship rival, told reporters.

'I think our strategy has been very good over the last two months, so I'm happy. The team are doing a good job and therefore I'm confident we can execute a good race.' Norris is 81 points behind Verstappen, a gulf in F1 terms, but the wheel-to-wheel duels between the McLaren and Red Bull drivers have revived the sport after a 2023 season in which the champion won 19 of 22 races.

The long-awaited re-emergence of once-dominant Mercedes has added further spice, as has the costly collision between Verstappen and Norris, friends off track, while fighting for the lead in Austria last Sunday. That incident handed victory to Russell, only the second of his F1 career, and the Briton can now hope for two successive wins for the first time.

Norris still fancied his chances, however. 'It's going to rain again tomorrow, so I'm excited,' said Norris.

'It's going to be a good race. We're quick. I can bring the fight to George and I can bring the fight to Lewis, so excited to put on a good show tomorrow. 'I hope we're going to have some good battles, so I look forward to it.'

Russell was wary of the threat posed by Norris and Verstappen. 'I think, realistically, we know we're probably a 10th or two behind Lando and Max, but I think we've got a good fight on our hands,' he said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024