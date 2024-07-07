Heartbreak Continues for Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur's Wimbledon aspirations came crashing down once again as she faced a 6-1 7-6(4) defeat by Elina Svitolina in the third round. Nearly a year after her previous tearful exit, the Tunisian's hopes were dashed in what has become a recurring torment on the famed Centre Court.

Svitolina expressed her respect for Jabeur, acknowledging her two previous finals at Wimbledon and her challenging gameplay on grass. Svitolina praised her own performance, having overcome several difficult moments in the match.

This defeat marks Jabeur's earliest exit from the tournament in five years, adding another painful chapter to her Centre Court saga. Despite her setbacks, Jabeur remains hopeful, vowing to return and achieve her lifelong goal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)