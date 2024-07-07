Left Menu

Heartbreak Continues for Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur's Wimbledon dream remains unfulfilled as she suffers another crushing defeat. In a third-round match, Jabeur was defeated 6-1 7-6(4) by Elina Svitolina, extending her heartache on the Centre Court. Despite her determination, Jabeur's quest for the Venus Rosewater Dish will have to wait at least another year.

Ons Jabeur's Wimbledon aspirations came crashing down once again as she faced a 6-1 7-6(4) defeat by Elina Svitolina in the third round. Nearly a year after her previous tearful exit, the Tunisian's hopes were dashed in what has become a recurring torment on the famed Centre Court.

Svitolina expressed her respect for Jabeur, acknowledging her two previous finals at Wimbledon and her challenging gameplay on grass. Svitolina praised her own performance, having overcome several difficult moments in the match.

This defeat marks Jabeur's earliest exit from the tournament in five years, adding another painful chapter to her Centre Court saga. Despite her setbacks, Jabeur remains hopeful, vowing to return and achieve her lifelong goal.

