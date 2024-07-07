Caitlin Clark Makes History with Triple-Double in Thrilling Fever Victory

Indiana guard Caitlin Clark made history on Saturday as the first rookie in WNBA history to notch a triple-double, leading the Fever to a thrilling 83-78 come-from-behind win against the New York Liberty. Clark scored 19 points, dished out 13 assists, and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted when Clark secured her 10th rebound, and her teammates celebrated by pouring water on her as she received the game ball. 'Obviously, it's cool,' Clark said. 'My teammates have been finishing the ball at a really, really high rate. My assist numbers, that's because of them.'

The victory improved the Fever's record to 9-13, while the Eastern Conference-leading Liberty fell to 17-4. Clark's performance has spurred immense interest in the Fever and the WNBA since she was drafted first overall in April.

A recent game between the Fever and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky averaged 2.25 million viewers, marking a 225% increase over last season's comparable game. Additionally, the Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces drew a record crowd of 20,366 fans, the largest WNBA regular-season attendance since 1999.

