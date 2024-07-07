Uruguay Triumphs in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Over Brazil

In a thrilling and fiercely contested Copa America quarter-final, Uruguay emerged victorious, beating Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw. Sergio Rochet was the hero, saving Brazil's first penalty from Eder Militao and witnessing Douglas Luiz hit the post.

During regular play, Darwin Nunez of Uruguay had the best chance but missed a close-range header. Brazil's captain, Raphinha, saw his counter-attack effort stopped by Rochet. The match intensified when Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez received a red card after a VAR review, reducing his team to 10 men.

Despite being a man down, Uruguay managed to hold Brazil at bay, pushing the match to penalties where Manuel Ugarte buried the decisive spot kick, securing Uruguay's spot in the semi-finals where they will face Colombia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)