Uruguay Triumphs in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Over Brazil

Uruguay defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the Copa America quarter-finals, securing a semi-final clash with Colombia. Key moments included a penalty save by Sergio Rochet and a decisive spot kick by Manuel Ugarte. The match saw 41 fouls and a red card for Nahitan Nandez.

Updated: 07-07-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:46 IST
In a thrilling and fiercely contested Copa America quarter-final, Uruguay emerged victorious, beating Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw. Sergio Rochet was the hero, saving Brazil's first penalty from Eder Militao and witnessing Douglas Luiz hit the post.

During regular play, Darwin Nunez of Uruguay had the best chance but missed a close-range header. Brazil's captain, Raphinha, saw his counter-attack effort stopped by Rochet. The match intensified when Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez received a red card after a VAR review, reducing his team to 10 men.

Despite being a man down, Uruguay managed to hold Brazil at bay, pushing the match to penalties where Manuel Ugarte buried the decisive spot kick, securing Uruguay's spot in the semi-finals where they will face Colombia.

