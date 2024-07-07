Wout Weghorst: The Tall Dynamo Behind Netherlands’ Comeback Victory

A goal down at half-time in its European Championship quarterfinal against Turkey, the Netherlands turned to 1.97-meter-tall (6-foot-5) forward Wout Weghorst to dig it out of a hole.

Weghorst provided the key to unlocking the stubborn Turkish defense as his runs and height gave the frustrated Dutch attack a new outlet. He went close to scoring himself before Stefan De Vrij equalized in the 70th minute, six minutes before Cody Gakpo forced an own goal from Mert Muldur.

The Netherlands' 2-1 win sent the team through to a semifinal against England. "Every attacking player in our squad has different qualities," Gakpo said. "We wanted to play more opportunistically, so we brought Wout on because he's tall and good in the air." Coach Ronald Koeman sent Weghorst on at the start of the second half after the team fell behind to Samet Akaydin's 35th-minute header.

"We played more crosses, and the Turkish side started dropping back, which allowed us to play better," Gakpo added. Gapko was initially credited with the winning goal, but UEFA later ruled it as an own goal by Muldur. Defender Nathan Aké praised Weghorst's impact, noting that his presence in the box created chaos and opportunities for the team.

Weghorst has had a storied career with several loan spells and has played in five matches for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, all as a substitute. His performance against Turkey might earn him a starting spot against England in Dortmund on Wednesday.

