Brazil's Rebuilding Journey: Coach Dorival Jr Reflects Post-Copa America Exit

Brazil's coach, Dorival Jr, acknowledged the team's need for growth following their Copa America quarter-final exit against Uruguay. Despite being down to 10 men, Uruguay triumphed in penalties. Dorival emphasizes Brazil's ongoing renovation and their main goal of World Cup qualification, while lauding Uruguay’s disciplined approach.

Updated: 07-07-2024 10:37 IST
Brazil's ambitions in the Copa America were halted in the quarter-finals by Uruguay, with coach Dorival Jr admitting the team has substantial room for growth. Marcelo Bielsa's ten-man Uruguay forced the match to penalties, ultimately prevailing 4-2 to reach the semi-finals and face Colombia.

The Brazilian side struggled in the tournament, managing only one win and two draws in the group stage. Dorival, who took over as coach in January, accepted full responsibility for the outcome while stressing the ongoing renovation of the team. He remains focused on World Cup qualification despite their current sixth-place standing in the CONMEBOL rankings.

Dorival praised Uruguay's well-defined style under Bielsa, noting it as a benchmark for Brazil. "We need time to correct our issues and align the team," Dorival said, remaining optimistic about future improvements and better results.

