Ben Shelton Follows In Father's Footsteps At Wimbledon

Ben Shelton, much like his father Bryan Shelton, has made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon, an accomplishment Bryan last achieved in 1994. The younger Shelton, known for his fast serves, navigated a tough five-set match against Denis Shapovalov, securing his place in the next round. Bryan, who recently left his coaching job to support Ben, was present to offer advice and encouragement. Ahead lies a formidable challenge against top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

Ben's victory over Shapovalov, marked by serves clocking up to 140 mph, highlights his resilience and capability. Not only has he matched his father's milestone, but he also showed a strong on-court presence, unbothered by fatigue despite intense matches. Bryan expressed pride through a text, commending Ben's fighting spirit.

With 33 five-set matches already recorded at this year's Wimbledon, it is evident that talent is widespread on the tour. Ben relishes such long encounters, appreciating the physical and strategic demands they bring. His match against Sinner promises to be another test of endurance and skill, as both players look to advance further in the tournament. Ben remains confident but acknowledges there's more work ahead.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)