France's Determination: Players Dismiss Criticism Ahead of Euro Semi-Final

France's national football team is dismissing criticism as they advance to the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Despite having only three goals to their name, the players believe their performance has been sufficient. Key players Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, although criticized, are still seen as invaluable by the team.

"Personally, I don't care at all. In the end, we are semi-finalists," stated midfielder Youssouf Fofana in a press conference. Fofana emphasized unity and the need to look forward, not dwell on the negatives.

Forward Randal Kolo Muani also remained optimistic and defended Mbappe's form, highlighting his successful season and attributing the lack of goals to the competitive nature of the tournament. The team is preparing rigorously for their semi-final match against Spain.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)