France's Determination: Players Dismiss Criticism Ahead of Euro Semi-Final

France’s national football team defends their performance amid criticism as they reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Players, including Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, remain confident despite scoring only three goals. Midfielders Youssouf Fofana and Randal Kolo Muani emphasize teamwork and readiness for the upcoming match against Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paderborn | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:18 IST
"Personally, I don't care at all. In the end, we are semi-finalists," stated midfielder Youssouf Fofana in a press conference. Fofana emphasized unity and the need to look forward, not dwell on the negatives.

Forward Randal Kolo Muani also remained optimistic and defended Mbappe's form, highlighting his successful season and attributing the lack of goals to the competitive nature of the tournament. The team is preparing rigorously for their semi-final match against Spain.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

