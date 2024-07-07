France's Determination: Players Dismiss Criticism Ahead of Euro Semi-Final
France’s national football team defends their performance amid criticism as they reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Players, including Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, remain confident despite scoring only three goals. Midfielders Youssouf Fofana and Randal Kolo Muani emphasize teamwork and readiness for the upcoming match against Spain.
- Country:
- Germany
France's national football team is dismissing criticism as they advance to the Euro 2024 semi-finals. Despite having only three goals to their name, the players believe their performance has been sufficient. Key players Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, although criticized, are still seen as invaluable by the team.
"Personally, I don't care at all. In the end, we are semi-finalists," stated midfielder Youssouf Fofana in a press conference. Fofana emphasized unity and the need to look forward, not dwell on the negatives.
Forward Randal Kolo Muani also remained optimistic and defended Mbappe's form, highlighting his successful season and attributing the lack of goals to the competitive nature of the tournament. The team is preparing rigorously for their semi-final match against Spain.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England's Semi-Final Hopes Ride on Brook and Livingstone's Crucial Partnership
Football Icon Alan Hansen Released from Hospital to Recover at Home
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez believes pitch invading 'should not happen' in football games
India's Dominant Win Secures Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup
India Dominates Bangladesh to Inch Closer to T20 World Cup Semi-Final