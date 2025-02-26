Left Menu

Inter Milan's Spectacular Victory: Arnautovic's Heroic Strike Seals Coppa Italia Semi-Final Spot

Inter Milan defeated Lazio 2-0, with Marko Arnautovic scoring a stunning volley. Despite pressure from Lazio, Inter's defense held strong. Hakan Calhanoglu secured the win with a late penalty. Inter advances to the Coppa Italia semi-finals against AC Milan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:40 IST
Inter Milan's Spectacular Victory: Arnautovic's Heroic Strike Seals Coppa Italia Semi-Final Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inter Milan claimed a decisive 2-0 win over Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at home, rocketing them into the semi-finals. Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic thrilled fans with a spectacular goal-of-the-season contender after connecting with a clear from a corner six minutes before halftime.

Lazio applied pressure in the second half, narrowly missing a chance to equalize when Gustav Isaksen's effort was skillfully blocked by Inter's goalkeeper Josep Martinez. In the 77th minute, Inter doubled their lead from the penalty spot, with Hakan Calhanoglu converting the spot-kick after a foul on Joaquin Correa.

Inter Milan's triumph sets up an exciting two-legged clash against city rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals, scheduled for April. The stage is set for another thrilling chapter in the storied Derby della Madonnina rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025