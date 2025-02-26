Inter Milan's Spectacular Victory: Arnautovic's Heroic Strike Seals Coppa Italia Semi-Final Spot

Inter Milan claimed a decisive 2-0 win over Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at home, rocketing them into the semi-finals. Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic thrilled fans with a spectacular goal-of-the-season contender after connecting with a clear from a corner six minutes before halftime.

Lazio applied pressure in the second half, narrowly missing a chance to equalize when Gustav Isaksen's effort was skillfully blocked by Inter's goalkeeper Josep Martinez. In the 77th minute, Inter doubled their lead from the penalty spot, with Hakan Calhanoglu converting the spot-kick after a foul on Joaquin Correa.

Inter Milan's triumph sets up an exciting two-legged clash against city rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals, scheduled for April. The stage is set for another thrilling chapter in the storied Derby della Madonnina rivalry.

