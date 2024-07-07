Francesco Bagnaia Wins Dramatic German MotoGP, Martin Crashes Out

On Sunday, Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia triumphed at the German Grand Prix held at the Sachsenring. This victory came after title rival Jorge Martin, who was leading, crashed with just two laps remaining.

Joining Bagnaia on the podium were Marc Marquez, who claimed second place, and his brother Alex Marquez, who finished third. This marks the first time in 27 years that two brothers have shared a MotoGP podium, the last instance being Japan's Nobuatsu Aoki and Takuma Aoki at the Imola Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin had initially looked strong, smashing the lap record to clinch pole position and winning the sprint race on Saturday to take a 15-point lead in the championship. However, Bagnaia's fourth consecutive victory has now brought him level with Martin, both standing at 222 points in the championship.

