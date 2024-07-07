Hong Myung-bo Returns as South Korea's National Coach

South Korea reappointed Hong Myung-bo as the national team head coach for the second time on Sunday. Hong succeeds Jurgen Klinsmann and returns to the job he vacated in July 2014 after a year marked by a disappointing World Cup campaign.

The 55-year-old, who captained the South Korean squad to a semi-final spot in the 2002 World Cup, will step down from his role at Ulsan HD effective immediately after leading the club to back-to-back K-League championships in 2022 and 2023.

'Ultimately, the ability to bring the team together is the most important aspect,' Korea Football Association (KFA) President Chung Mong-gyu said. 'It will be up to the coaching staff to handle the tactical side of things.' This appointment concludes a five-month search by the KFA, which dismissed Jurgen Klinsmann in February following a subpar Asian Cup performance.

American coach Jesse Marsch was initially at the top of KFA's shortlist but accepted a position with Canada's national team in May. Other candidates reportedly included David Wagner, ex-manager of Norwich City, and former Greece boss Gus Poyet.

Despite previously distancing himself from the role, Hong, who led South Korea's U-23 team to a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, now has two months to gear up for the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualification.

South Korea begins its campaign against Palestine on September 5, followed by matches against Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, and Iraq in Group B. Under Asia's new qualification format, the top two teams from each of the three groups will secure automatic World Cup spots. Teams finishing third and fourth will advance to the fourth round for two remaining slots.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)