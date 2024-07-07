Avinash Sable Shatters 3,000m Steeplechase National Record at Diamond League
Olympics-bound Avinash Sable broke his own 3,000m steeplechase national record by finishing sixth at the prestigious Diamond League meet. He improved his earlier record of 8:11.20, clocked in 2022, to 8 minutes and 9.91 seconds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:45 IST
- Country:
- France
Olympics-bound Avinash Sable shattered his own national record in the 3,000m steeplechase on Sunday, finishing sixth at the prestigious Diamond League meet. Sable clocked an impressive 8 minutes and 9.91 seconds.
This achievement surpasses his previous national record of 8:11.20, set in 2022, by approximately one and a half seconds. His performance reaffirms his readiness for the upcoming Olympics.
Sable's continuous improvement and dedication highlight his potential to excel in the international arena.
