Avinash Sable Shatters 3,000m Steeplechase National Record at Diamond League

Olympics-bound Avinash Sable shattered his own national record in the 3,000m steeplechase on Sunday, finishing sixth at the prestigious Diamond League meet. Sable clocked an impressive 8 minutes and 9.91 seconds.

This achievement surpasses his previous national record of 8:11.20, set in 2022, by approximately one and a half seconds. His performance reaffirms his readiness for the upcoming Olympics.

Sable's continuous improvement and dedication highlight his potential to excel in the international arena.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)