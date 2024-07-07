Avinash Sable Shatters National Record Ahead of Paris Olympics

Indian runner Avinash Sable, poised to compete in his second Olympic Games in Paris, has broken the national record in the men's 3000m steeplechase during the Diamond League 2024 on Sunday. Sable clocked in at 8:09.91, surpassing his previous best by over a second, to secure sixth place in a highly competitive field at the Charlety Stadium.

The previous national record of 8:11.20 was also held by Sable, who set it during his silver-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago. Ethiopian runner Abrham Sime claimed the top spot with a personal best of 8:02.36, while Kenya's Amos Serem and Abraham Kibiwot finished second and third, respectively.

In other Indian athletics news, Kishore Jena, bound for the Olympics, finished eighth in the javelin throw with a best effort of 78.10m. Jena, who achieved a personal best of 87.54m at the Asian Games last year, struggled to match that performance but remains a contender for the Paris Olympics. Germany's Julian Weber secured first place in the javelin event.

