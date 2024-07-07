Record-Breaking Feats by Kipyegon and Mahuchikh at Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya shattered her own world record in the women's 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting on Sunday, finishing with a time of 3:49.04. This surpasses her previous record of 3:49.11 set in Italy last year.

In addition, Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine set a new world record in the women's high jump, clearing 2.10 meters and breaking a mark that had stood for 37 years. Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, had aimed for this record and achieved it during the competition.

Kipyegon said she believed the world record was within her reach due to her recent performance in Kenya. Nine other runners in her race also achieved personal bests, including Jessica Hull of Australia and Laura Muir of Great Britain. Mahuchikh also mentioned her aspirations of breaking the record and executed her plan perfectly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)