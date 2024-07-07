Left Menu

Record-Breaking Feats by Kipyegon and Mahuchikh at Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya broke her own world record in the women's 1,500 meters at the Diamond League, clocking 3:49.04. Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record of 2.10 meters, surpassing a 37-year-old record. Both athletes were eyeing these records heading into their events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:11 IST
Record-Breaking Feats by Kipyegon and Mahuchikh at Diamond League
Faith Kipyegon
  • Country:
  • France

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya shattered her own world record in the women's 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting on Sunday, finishing with a time of 3:49.04. This surpasses her previous record of 3:49.11 set in Italy last year.

In addition, Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine set a new world record in the women's high jump, clearing 2.10 meters and breaking a mark that had stood for 37 years. Mahuchikh, the reigning world champion, had aimed for this record and achieved it during the competition.

Kipyegon said she believed the world record was within her reach due to her recent performance in Kenya. Nine other runners in her race also achieved personal bests, including Jessica Hull of Australia and Laura Muir of Great Britain. Mahuchikh also mentioned her aspirations of breaking the record and executed her plan perfectly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024