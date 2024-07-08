Left Menu

Wrestler Sakshi Malik's Olympic Dream: Transforming Lives Beyond Medals

Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024, wrestler Sakshi Malik expressed that winning an Olympic medal changes not just athletes but also their families. Speaking at an event, she highlighted the broad impact of Olympic success. JSW Sports Founder Parth Jindal echoed her sentiments and praised India's evolving sports prowess.

Parth Jindal (L) and Sakshi Malik (R). (Photo: JSW). Image Credit: ANI
In the lead-up to the Paris Olympics 2024, wrestler Sakshi Malik emphasized the profound impact of winning an Olympic medal. She stated, "An Olympic dream is not just an athlete's dream; it's the dream of an entire family. Winning an Olympic medal transforms not only the life of the athlete but also the lives of their family, society, and village."

Malik highlighted how her own success brought significant changes, including improved training facilities. "The Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, where I trained, went from having a tin roof to becoming an AC hall. A stadium was even built in my village and named after me. An Olympic medal creates numerous opportunities, especially for children, allowing them to train in better facilities," she added.

Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports, complemented Malik's remarks by underscoring the importance of role models in sports. He highlighted, "One crucial aspect of our sports journey has been the emergence of heroes who inspire the next generation. From the three heroes of 2008 to the six in 2012, and including the standout performance in Tokyo, athletes like Vijender Singh and Sakshi Malik ignite dreams." Jindal also praised javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, saying, "Neeraj Chopra's achievements in javelin have paved the way for future champions. Now, we have three Indian men's javelin throwers heading to Paris, a testament to our evolving athletic prowess."

India hopes to surpass its previous tally of seven medals from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, aiming for greater success in the upcoming Paris Games. This year has already seen remarkable achievements, such as India's best-ever medal haul in the World Para Athletics Championships and a historic win by a 17-year-old chess prodigy in the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament.

