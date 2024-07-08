Exciting Olympic Sports Previews Ahead of Paris Games
Reuters will publish previews of several Olympic sports, including archery, artistic swimming, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX, and mountain biking, in the week leading up to the Paris Games. Scheduled for release at 0600 GMT, the previews will be complemented by images.
Reuters is set to publish previews of various Olympic sports in the build-up to the Paris Games over the upcoming week.
Today's coverage will spotlight archery, artistic swimming, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX, and mountain biking. The previews are scheduled to move at 0600 GMT and will be accompanied by photos.
