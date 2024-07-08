Left Menu

Exciting Olympic Sports Previews Ahead of Paris Games

Reuters will publish previews of several Olympic sports, including archery, artistic swimming, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX, and mountain biking, in the week leading up to the Paris Games. Scheduled for release at 0600 GMT, the previews will be complemented by images.

Updated: 08-07-2024 09:35 IST
Reuters is set to publish previews of various Olympic sports in the build-up to the Paris Games over the upcoming week.

Today's coverage will spotlight archery, artistic swimming, badminton, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX, and mountain biking. The previews are scheduled to move at 0600 GMT and will be accompanied by photos.

