Australia Sends Largest Track and Field Squad to Overseas Olympics in Paris

Australia will be sending their largest ever team of track and field athletes to an overseas Olympics in Paris later this month. The 75-strong squad increases the overall delegation of competitors to a final 460. This is the second largest Australian delegation for the Games since 2000, 16 athletes fewer than the Tokyo Olympics where Australia won 17 gold medals.

Chef de Mission Anna Meares stated, 'The athletics team is the largest of any sport and they will contribute greatly to the positive environment of the broader team.' She added, 'Today's announcement finalises our Australian Olympic team at 460 athletes. I am so excited for Australians to see this team represent them with pride and determination in under three weeks' time.'

World champion pole vaulter Nina Kennedy, along with Tokyo bronze medallists decathlete Ash Moloney and javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber, lead the track and field squad, which saw 55 athletes added on Monday. Kennedy said, 'I have a very clear definition of what success means to me, and that is being able to walk away from the Olympic final knowing I've done everything I possibly could have. If that wins a gold medal, amazing, and if it doesn't then I can walk away with no regrets.'

