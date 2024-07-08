Luca Marini Secures First Point for Repsol Honda at German GP

Luca Marini concluded his most consistent weekend of the year with a hard-fought German GP, earning his first score as a Repsol Honda Team rider. The Round Nine of the MotoGP World Championship saw a packed Sachsenring with fans arriving early to witness the action. The Repsol Honda Team was eager to gather crucial information before the summer break.

Marini, having shown pace all weekend, was focused on leading the Honda charge in the 30-lap Grand Prix. Revising his strategy, he steadily built his speed over the opening laps. In the race's final third, Marini moved ahead of Takaaki Nakagami, leading the group. Despite finishing 16th, a post-race penalty for Augusto Fernandez promoted Marini to 15th, securing his first point of the season. Joan Mir, displaying a champion's determination, finished 18th after post-race penalties, working tirelessly to improve his setup with his Honda RC213V.

Both Repsol Honda riders have identified areas for improvement and are hopeful for progress when the season resumes in Silverstone. The British GP will kick off the second half of the 2024 season in early August, featuring special historical livery for the team. 'I am happy with our progress so far; our efforts are starting to pay off,' said Marini. Joan Mir added, 'We aim to come back stronger in Silverstone after analyzing our performance and data from this weekend.'

