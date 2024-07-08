Left Menu

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Take Center Stage at Wimbledon

Wimbledon quarter-finals kick off with Jannik Sinner facing Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz battling Tommy Paul. In the women's draw, Jasmine Paolini goes against Emma Navarro, while Lulu Sun plays Donna Vekic. Sinner and Alcaraz also have a shot at renewing their rivalry in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:03 IST
Thrilling Quarter-Finals Take Center Stage at Wimbledon
AI Generated Representative Image

The quarter-final stage of Wimbledon begins at the All England Club on Tuesday.

World number one Jannik Sinner is set to face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, while Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz will go up against American Tommy Paul. Qualifier Lulu Sun takes on unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic in the women's draw, with Italy's Jasmine Paolini playing American 19th seed Emma Navarro.

Sinner and Medvedev's clash is highly anticipated, especially following their Australian Open final where Sinner clinched his first Grand Slam. While Medvedev has a slight edge in their head-to-head record, Sinner's current form and unbeaten grass-court run stats make him a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Paul both seek a semi-final spot, promising a high-stakes matchup.

On the women's side, Paolini and Navarro will also see a fierce contest. Paolini looks to continue her breakout season, having reached new milestones in 2023, including a French Open final appearance. Navarro, who recently defeated second seed Coco Gauff, aims to keep her momentum and secure a semi-final spot.

The quarter-finals also feature Cinderella stories like New Zealand's Lulu Sun, who has stunned spectators by defeating several top players to reach this stage. Her match against Vekic is another anticipated highlight as Wimbledon's quarter-finals continue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024