Thrilling Quarter-Finals Take Center Stage at Wimbledon

The quarter-final stage of Wimbledon begins at the All England Club on Tuesday.

World number one Jannik Sinner is set to face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, while Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz will go up against American Tommy Paul. Qualifier Lulu Sun takes on unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic in the women's draw, with Italy's Jasmine Paolini playing American 19th seed Emma Navarro.

Sinner and Medvedev's clash is highly anticipated, especially following their Australian Open final where Sinner clinched his first Grand Slam. While Medvedev has a slight edge in their head-to-head record, Sinner's current form and unbeaten grass-court run stats make him a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Paul both seek a semi-final spot, promising a high-stakes matchup.

On the women's side, Paolini and Navarro will also see a fierce contest. Paolini looks to continue her breakout season, having reached new milestones in 2023, including a French Open final appearance. Navarro, who recently defeated second seed Coco Gauff, aims to keep her momentum and secure a semi-final spot.

The quarter-finals also feature Cinderella stories like New Zealand's Lulu Sun, who has stunned spectators by defeating several top players to reach this stage. Her match against Vekic is another anticipated highlight as Wimbledon's quarter-finals continue.

