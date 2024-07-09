Léon Marchand: France's Swimming Sensation Ready to Shine at Paris Olympics

Most of the big stars from the last Olympics will be back at the pool in Paris, including Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, and Emma McKeon. However, France's Léon Marchand might just shine the brightest of them all.

Drawing comparisons to the great Michael Phelps, Marchand has been under the mentorship of Phelps' longtime coach, Bob Bowman. At last summer's world championships in Fukuoka, Marchand shattered Phelps' 15-year-old world record in the 400-meter individual medley, securing victories in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly, two of Phelps' signature events.

"Leon has several things that make him a great," Bowman said. "He has speed and endurance. So far he has done well under pressure, which is the other piece of the equation. He has it all really." With the home-pool advantage in Paris, the local crowd at La Défense Arena is expected to be especially enthusiastic when Marchand competes.

"I get to swim the 400 IM against the world record holder in his home country," said Carson Foster, the top American hopeful. "The atmosphere is going to be electric.''

The U.S. and Australia are set for another spirited rivalry in swimming. At the 2023 worlds, the Australians won 13 gold medals, while the Americans secured seven. Big names like Mollie O'Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, and Ariarne Titmus are key competitors in the women's events.

Swimming also faces ongoing doping concerns, especially involving Chinese athletes. Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps expressed his discontent with the World Anti-Doping Agency's efforts in front of the U.S. Congress.

Caeleb Dressel, who won five gold medals in Tokyo, is among the swimmers returning after mental and physical challenges. "I'm working on it," Dressel said about recapturing his love for the sport.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)