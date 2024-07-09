Exciting New Canoeing Events and Gender Equality at Paris Games

The addition of the thrilling kayak cross races and a heightened focus on gender equality will mark significant changes in the canoeing events at the Paris Games, as some renowned athletes return to expand their medal collections.

In total, athletes will participate in 16 events across canoe slalom and sprint disciplines. The 2024 program is invigorated by the inclusion of head-to-head kayak cross races, featured for the first time. The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) desire to attract a younger audience is clear with the introduction of sports like climbing and skateboarding, and kayak cross aims to captivate audiences within water-based sports.

Replacing the men's and women's K1 200-meter sprint races, the kayak cross event starts with timed solo runs before escalating to head-to-head competition, with four racers battling on course. Fast-paced and unpredictable, these races are filled with drama due to the inevitable contact and rapid shifts in positions.

"It's the head-to-head element that really gets people on the edge of their seats," Britain's world champion Joe Clarke told Reuters. "You see people have a terrible start, but go from first to fourth in an instant." Athletes are required to execute a "kayak roll" on the course, demonstrating technical skills and agility.

Among the top contenders are Clarke and Australia's Jessica Fox, but the chaotic four-person races make outcomes notoriously hard to predict. Germany and Hungary dominated the medals in Tokyo, with New Zealand's Lisa Carrington looking to add to her impressive collection in Paris. Fox aims for back-to-back golds in women's canoe singles, with special significance as a France-born competitor.

The International Canoeing Federation (ICF) announced in March a commitment to equal male and female participation, also mirrored by the split of international technical officials. "It is crucially important that we achieve 50-50 representation across all levels of paddle sport," ICF President Thomas Konietzko emphasized, highlighting efforts to boost female leadership in the sport.

The events are scheduled to be held at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, about 30 kilometers west of central Paris, with slalom events between July 27 and August 5 and sprint events from August 6 to 10.

