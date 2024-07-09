Dramatic Sports Weekend: From Braves' Comeback to Djokovic's Wimbledon Win
This news summary covers various sports events: Braves' comeback victory in MLB, Canada's tough Copa clash with Argentina, Djokovic's Wimbledon performance, Spain vs France Euro semi-final, record Copa America ratings for Argentina, USADA’s doping investigation doubts, breaking's Olympic debut, Bradley's Ryder Cup captaincy, boxing's Olympic struggles, and Svitolina’s emotional Wimbledon win.
In an action-packed sports weekend, the Atlanta Braves secured a dramatic comeback win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings, while Canada's soccer team gears up for a high-stakes Copa America semi-final against Argentina.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic displayed dominant form at Wimbledon, sending young talent Holger Rune out of the tournament and setting up a quarter-final clash.
Elsewhere in the world of soccer, record TV ratings were achieved during Argentina's Copa America quarter-final victory, and Spain is set to take on France in a crucial Euro 2024 semi-final matchup. In other sports news, breaking will make its Olympic debut in Paris, and Keegan Bradley has been named captain of the U.S. team for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- MLB
- Braves
- Diamondbacks
- Djokovic
- Wimbledon
- Copa America
- Argentina
- Canada
- Ryder Cup
ALSO READ
Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Focuses on Balance and Consistency for Copa America Success
Pulisic & Balogun Lead U.S. to Victory in Copa America Opener
Christian Pulisic Stars in U.S. Victory Over Bolivia at Copa America
Captain America Shines as USA Triumphs Over Bolivia in Copa America
Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Eyes Game-by-Game Triumph in Copa America