Dramatic Sports Weekend: From Braves' Comeback to Djokovic's Wimbledon Win

In an action-packed sports weekend, the Atlanta Braves secured a dramatic comeback win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings, while Canada's soccer team gears up for a high-stakes Copa America semi-final against Argentina.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic displayed dominant form at Wimbledon, sending young talent Holger Rune out of the tournament and setting up a quarter-final clash.

Elsewhere in the world of soccer, record TV ratings were achieved during Argentina's Copa America quarter-final victory, and Spain is set to take on France in a crucial Euro 2024 semi-final matchup. In other sports news, breaking will make its Olympic debut in Paris, and Keegan Bradley has been named captain of the U.S. team for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

