Djokovic Reunites with Murray: A New Chapter in Tennis Coaching

In a surprising twist in the world of tennis, Novak Djokovic has enlisted his old rival Andy Murray as his coach for the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, is determined to claim the title at Indian Wells, a feat he hasn't achieved in almost 10 years.

Murray's management confirmed that the former Grand Slam champion had flown to California to resume his coaching duties. Djokovic had initially brought Murray on board ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, where he reached the semi-finals before being forced to retire due to an injury.

Djokovic is set to compete in both the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments for the first time since 2019. He holds a joint record for the most titles at these events, but has not won since 2016. Indian Wells starts this week, with Miami slated for March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)