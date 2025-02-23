Left Menu

Djokovic Returns to Indian Wells: Aiming for 100th Title

Novak Djokovic, recovering from a recent injury, will compete at the Indian Wells tournament. He aims to secure his 100th singles title. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, had retired from the Australian Open and was defeated in the Qatar Open's first round, causing concern among fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:43 IST
Djokovic Returns to Indian Wells: Aiming for 100th Title
Novak Djokovic is confirmed to play at the Indian Wells ATP 1000-level tournament, according to their social media announcement. The Serbian tennis star is recovering from injury concerns and resumes his quest for a 100th singles title.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion withdrew from his Australian Open semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev last month due to a hamstring issue and was ousted in the opening round of the Qatar Open, sparking worries among his supporters.

Despite uncertainties, the 37-year-old stated he played without pain in Doha. As a five-time winner at Indian Wells, Djokovic could become the third man in professional tennis history to earn 100 singles titles, joining legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

