Djokovic Returns to Indian Wells: Aiming for 100th Title

Novak Djokovic is confirmed to play at the Indian Wells ATP 1000-level tournament, according to their social media announcement. The Serbian tennis star is recovering from injury concerns and resumes his quest for a 100th singles title.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion withdrew from his Australian Open semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev last month due to a hamstring issue and was ousted in the opening round of the Qatar Open, sparking worries among his supporters.

Despite uncertainties, the 37-year-old stated he played without pain in Doha. As a five-time winner at Indian Wells, Djokovic could become the third man in professional tennis history to earn 100 singles titles, joining legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

(With inputs from agencies.)