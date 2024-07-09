Left Menu

Punjab FC Signs Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh for ISL Season

Punjab FC has signed Indian wingers Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. Ninthoinganba joins from Chennaiyin FC with a three-year contract, while Sudeesh was previously with Kerala Blasters. Both players bring youth and speed to the wings, promising dynamic gameplay.

Mohali | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:11 IST
Punjab FC has bolstered its squad by signing two new players, Ninthoinganba Meetei and Nihal Sudeesh, for the forthcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club disclosed on Tuesday.

Ninthoinganba, an experienced Indian winger who last played for Chennaiyin FC, has inked a three-year deal with Punjab FC, extending until 2027. The 22-year-old started his football journey in the AIFF Elite Academy and has since accumulated 81 competitive matches, scoring three times.

Nihal Sudeesh, similarly an Indian winger, joins from Kerala Blasters. The 23-year-old right winger began his youth career with FA Cochin and Kerala Blasters, making his senior debut with the latter in 2019. He too brings experience, having scored four times in 16 games.

"We are delighted to welcome Ninthoi and Nihal for the upcoming season. Both are young, dynamic players who will inject speed through the wings, creating scoring opportunities for our forwards. They will play pivotal roles this season," stated Punjab FC Football Director Nikolaos Topoliatis.

