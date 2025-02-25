Left Menu

Bengaluru FC Clinches Playoff Spot with Win Over Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC secured their spot in the Indian Super League playoffs by defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Rahul Bheke's 37th-minute goal sealed the win. Chennaiyin FC missed several opportunities, keeping them from advancing. Bengaluru FC now ranks third, while Chennaiyin FC remains with 24 points from 22 games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:04 IST
Bengaluru FC Clinches Playoff Spot with Win Over Chennaiyin FC
Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri in action (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC edged past Chennaiyin FC with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, securing their position in the Indian Super League playoffs for the 2024-25 season. The match's decisive moment came when Rahul Bheke found the net in the 37th minute, propelling Bengaluru FC to a third-place standing with 37 points.

Chennaiyin FC, now with 24 points from 22 matches, won't advance after missing early opportunities. Jiteshwor Singh orchestrated a promising attack in the ninth minute, with Connor Shields setting up Lalrinliana Hnamte, who failed to score, sending his shot wide of the target.

Bengaluru's strategy shined in the 37th minute when Alberto Noguera executed a flawless free-kick that connected with Bheke's run, resulting in the crucial goal. Despite further efforts from both sides, including impressive set pieces from Noguera, neither team could alter the scoreline further, marking the end of Chennaiyin's playoff hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025