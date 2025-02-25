Bengaluru FC Clinches Playoff Spot with Win Over Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC edged past Chennaiyin FC with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, securing their position in the Indian Super League playoffs for the 2024-25 season. The match's decisive moment came when Rahul Bheke found the net in the 37th minute, propelling Bengaluru FC to a third-place standing with 37 points.

Chennaiyin FC, now with 24 points from 22 matches, won't advance after missing early opportunities. Jiteshwor Singh orchestrated a promising attack in the ninth minute, with Connor Shields setting up Lalrinliana Hnamte, who failed to score, sending his shot wide of the target.

Bengaluru's strategy shined in the 37th minute when Alberto Noguera executed a flawless free-kick that connected with Bheke's run, resulting in the crucial goal. Despite further efforts from both sides, including impressive set pieces from Noguera, neither team could alter the scoreline further, marking the end of Chennaiyin's playoff hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)