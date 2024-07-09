India Women's Cricket Delivers Stunning Victory Against South Africa

India's women's cricket team showcased an all-round performance to clinch a decisive victory over South Africa by 10 wickets in the third women's T20I on Tuesday.

Choosing to bowl first, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav dismantled the South African lineup, sharing seven wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 84 runs in 17.1 overs. Shafali Varma (27) and Smriti Mandhana (54 not out) then led the chase, scoring 88 without losing a wicket in just 10.5 overs, leveling the series 1-1.

The standout spells from Pooja (4/13) and Radha (3/6) ensured a disciplined effort by the Indian team. In contrast, South Africa's Tazmim Brits top-scored with 20 runs, followed by Anneke Bosch (17) and Marizanne Kapp (10). Contributions also came from Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, and Deepti Sharma, each taking one wicket. The first T20I saw South Africa win by 12 runs, while the second match was nullified by rain.

