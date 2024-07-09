ATP Reinstates Ball Kids for Towel Service After Pandemic Pause

Players on the ATP Tour will once again have their towels handed to them by ball kids following the conclusion of the Wimbledon championships, the men's association announced on Tuesday.

The practice of ball kids fetching towels for players was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring players to collect their own towels from the back of the court. While this adjustment was well-received by fans and commentators, concerns about game pace led the ATP to reverse the change, effective almost immediately.

An ATP official cited the introduction of the automated shot clock, which limits players to 25 seconds between points, as a key factor. The adjustment aims to 'maintain the pace of play'.

Trials for the automated shot clock, starting at events after the French Open, have already sparked reactions. Current Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz expressed frustration at the Queen's Club tournament, saying he felt rushed and unable to perform his usual routines.

'It's crazy. I have time just to ask for two balls and no bounces. I've never seen something like that in tennis,' the Spanish player remarked, suggesting he would address the issue with the ATP.

Meanwhile, the WTA is reviewing its policies. 'We are aware of the ATP's decision,' the WTA said in a statement, indicating they will assess their towel policy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)