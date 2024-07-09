Inter Milan Signs Josep Martinez in €15 Million Deal

Inter Milan have officially signed Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa on a five-year contract, the Serie A champions announced on Tuesday. While financial details were not disclosed, Italian media estimates the transfer to be valued at approximately €15 million ($16.22 million).

Martinez was a standout performer for Genoa last season, achieving eight clean sheets and playing a pivotal role in the newly promoted club's unexpected 11th-place finish. Initially, Martinez is expected to act as a reserve for Inter's current 35-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer, before transitioning to the first-team spot after next season.

The signing addresses Inter Milan's need for a backup goalkeeper following their decision not to sign Emil Audero permanently from Sampdoria after a season-long loan. ($1 = 0.9248 euros)

