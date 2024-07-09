Inter Milan Signs Josep Martinez in €15 Million Deal
Inter Milan has signed Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa on a five-year contract worth around €15 million. Martinez played a crucial role in Genoa's league performance last season, achieving eight clean sheets and helping the team to finish 11th. He is expected to serve as a backup to Yann Sommer before taking over as the main goalkeeper.
The signing addresses Inter Milan's need for a backup goalkeeper following their decision not to sign Emil Audero permanently from Sampdoria after a season-long loan. ($1 = 0.9248 euros)
