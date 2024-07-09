Left Menu

Dutch Golfer Joost Luiten's Olympic Hopes Dashed After Court Victory

Dutch golfer Joost Luiten won a court case to participate in the Paris Olympics but can't compete as his quota spot was reallocated. The IGF sought an exception from the IOC to increase the competitor limit, which was denied. Luiten is 40th in the Olympic rankings.

Dutch golfer Joost Luiten may have won a court case to get into the Paris Olympics, but his unused quota spot has been filled, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Golf Federation (IGF) said on Tuesday.

Luiten took the Netherlands' National Olympic Committee to court last week after they denied him entry into the men's golf event despite his eligibility. His world ranking of 147th at the time was seen as providing little chance in a 60-player field.

However, when the IGF received notification of Luiten's court ruling in the Netherlands and his entry from the National Olympic Committee, his unused quota spot had already been reallocated. The IGF sought an exception from the IOC to add Luiten as a 61st competitor, but the request was denied. Luiten is currently 40th in the Olympic rankings.

