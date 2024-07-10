Left Menu

Epic Sporting Moment Rewrites Soccer History: Yamal's Record, Messi's Score & More

The latest sports highlights include Spain's victory over France in Euro 2024, led by teenager Lamine Yamal's historic goal, and Canada’s impressive Copa America run under coach Jesse Marsch. Additional coverage encompasses Argentina's advancement to the Copa finals, Boston Celtics’ potential record sale, and Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon semis return.

Updated: 10-07-2024 10:30 IST
In an electrifying display of talent, Spain edged out France 2-1 on Tuesday to secure a spot in the Euro 2024 final. Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old prodigy, made history by becoming the youngest scorer in the Euro or World Cup with a stunning 21st-minute goal. Dani Olmo sealed the win with another goal in the 25th minute.

Canada's soccer journey came to a respectable halt in the semi-finals of the Copa America, falling to Argentina. Coach Jesse Marsch expressed immense pride in his squad's performance, who managed to outperform stronger teams like Mexico and the U.S. within just five weeks of his leadership.

On other fronts, the Boston Celtics may be gearing up for an industry-record sale, revealed owner Wyc Grousbeck. Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz charged into the semi-finals after an enthralling comeback, while Lionel Messi's goal helped Argentina reach the Copa America final, setting the stage for potentially his last silverware bid.

