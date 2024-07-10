Shake-Up in Pakistan Cricket Board: Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz Sacked

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed former Test players Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz from its selection committee following the team's unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign last month. Razzaq and Riaz were part of a committee that included the national team captain, head coach, and a data analyst, but lacked a chairman.

The PCB's statement confirmed Razzaq and Riaz's dismissal, noting that their services would no longer be required in the national selection committee. Razzaq served on both the men's and women's selection committees, while Riaz was solely on the men's panel.

While specific reasons for their sacking were not provided, the PCB stated that more updates on the selection committee's composition would be announced in due course. Wahab Riaz, who had been a selector since November, also served as the senior team manager during the T20 World Cup. Despite their dismissal, former Test batters Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq continue as national selectors on the panel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)