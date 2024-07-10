Gus Atkinson Shines on Debut with 7 Wickets

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson astounded cricket fans by taking seven wickets on his debut as England bowled out the West Indies for 121 runs on the opening day of the first test match at Lord's on Wednesday.

Veteran bowler James Anderson also contributed significantly, claiming his 701st wicket in what is his final test before retiring. However, it was Atkinson who stole the spotlight with his impressive seven-wicket haul for 45 runs. His performance fell just short of the best figures by an Englishman on debut, set by Dominic Cork with seven for 43, also against the West Indies in 1995.

Anderson's achievement places him third on the all-time highest wicket-takers list. He is just seven wickets away from matching Australian legend Shane Warne's tally of 708, with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan still holding the top spot at 800 wickets.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)