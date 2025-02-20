Left Menu

Mohammed Shami: Fastest Indian to 200 ODI Wickets

Mohammed Shami became the quickest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets, achieving this feat in his 104th match during the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh. He surpassed Ajit Agarkar's record and is second only to Australia's Mitchell Starc worldwide. Shami is celebrated for his remarkable ODI bowling average.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami made history by becoming the fastest Indian pacer to claim 200 ODI wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy face-off against Bangladesh. In a compelling return to the international scene after an injury hiatus, Shami showcased his exceptional skill.

He clinched three wickets, marking his 200th wicket with the dismissal of Jaker Ali. At age 34, Shami reached this landmark in just 104 matches, outpacing the former Indian record-holder Ajit Agarkar, who took 133 games to achieve the same milestone.

Globally, Shami stands as the second quickest to reach 200 ODI wickets, trailing only Australia's Mitchell Starc, who reached the milestone in 102 appearances. Known as one of India's premier bowling talents, his average in the ODI format is under 25, with five five-wicket hauls and ten four-wicket hauls to his name.

