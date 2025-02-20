Mohammed Shami Breaks Record with Fastest 200 ODI Wickets

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami etched his name in cricket history on Thursday by becoming the fastest player to take 200 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs) by balls bowled. He achieved this during India's opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Demonstrating remarkable form, Shami bowled his full quota of 10 overs, securing impressive figures of 5/53. His victims included key Bangladeshi players such as Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. With 202 wickets at an average of 23.63 from 104 ODIs, Shami is now India's eighth-highest ODI wicket-taker.

Additionally, Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan to become India's leading wicket-taker in ICC ODI events. He's accumulated a total of 60 wickets in these tournaments. His standout record in ODI World Cups includes 55 wickets in just 18 matches, further solidifying his reputation as a premier pace bowler.

In an extraordinary achievement, Shami claimed 200 wickets quicker than Australia's Mitchell Starc in terms of balls, accomplishing the feat in 5,126 deliveries compared to Starc's 5,240. While Shami parallels Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq in achieving 200 wickets in 104 matches, Starc holds the overall record with 200 wickets in 102 matches.

In the Champions Trophy match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat, but struggled early, falling to 35/5 within nine overs. A recovery effort by Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy boosted their score to 228 in 49.4 overs. Impressive performances by Shami and teammate Harshit Rana led India's bowling to decisive success.

