Left Menu

Mohammed Shami Breaks Record with Fastest 200 ODI Wickets

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami set a new record by becoming the fastest cricketer to claim 200 ODI wickets, achieving this feat with just 5,126 balls. During the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, he excelled with a 5/53 spell and contributed significantly to India's bowling dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:07 IST
Mohammed Shami Breaks Record with Fastest 200 ODI Wickets
Mohammed Shami. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami etched his name in cricket history on Thursday by becoming the fastest player to take 200 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs) by balls bowled. He achieved this during India's opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Demonstrating remarkable form, Shami bowled his full quota of 10 overs, securing impressive figures of 5/53. His victims included key Bangladeshi players such as Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. With 202 wickets at an average of 23.63 from 104 ODIs, Shami is now India's eighth-highest ODI wicket-taker.

Additionally, Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan to become India's leading wicket-taker in ICC ODI events. He's accumulated a total of 60 wickets in these tournaments. His standout record in ODI World Cups includes 55 wickets in just 18 matches, further solidifying his reputation as a premier pace bowler.

In an extraordinary achievement, Shami claimed 200 wickets quicker than Australia's Mitchell Starc in terms of balls, accomplishing the feat in 5,126 deliveries compared to Starc's 5,240. While Shami parallels Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq in achieving 200 wickets in 104 matches, Starc holds the overall record with 200 wickets in 102 matches.

In the Champions Trophy match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat, but struggled early, falling to 35/5 within nine overs. A recovery effort by Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy boosted their score to 228 in 49.4 overs. Impressive performances by Shami and teammate Harshit Rana led India's bowling to decisive success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025