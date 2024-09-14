Punjab FC Set for Thrilling ISL Opener Against Kerala Blasters

Punjab FC (PFC) is set to launch their 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a riveting match against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Sunday. The kickoff is slated for 7:30 PM. Under the guidance of new head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, PFC aims to mirror their impressive 3-1 victory over Kerala from last season and commence the season on a high note.

The teams previously faced off in the Durand Cup group stages earlier this season, concluding in an electrifying 1-1 draw in Kolkata, with Luka Majcen and Mohammed Aimen finding the net. Kerala Blasters, also led by a new head coach, Mikael Stahre, aim to deliver an impactful start to their league campaign in front of their ardent supporters. Addressing the pre-match press conference, PFC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis noted significant changes in the club from their debut season, including a revamped coaching staff and a mix of new foreign and Indian players. Dilmperis expressed confidence in qualifying for the playoffs this season.

Luka Majcen remains the sole foreign player from last season's squad, now joined by new international recruits Ivan Novoselec, Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Asmir Suljic, and Filip Mrzljak. Indian star Vinit Rai's inclusion is pivotal for PFC's midfield strength. "Tomorrow's match will differ greatly from our Durand Cup face-off for numerous reasons," remarked Dilmperis. "The players have trained well, and we hope to kick off the season with three points." PFC midfielder Nikhil Prabhu emphasized the team's strategy of maintaining possession and progressing step-by-step towards their season goals. Kerala Blasters, led by captain Adrian Luna along with attackers Kwame Peprah, Noah Sadaoui, and Jesus Jimenez, will rely on their robust attack supported by young midfield talents Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Freddy Lallawmawma, and Mohammed Azhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)