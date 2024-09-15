Left Menu

Heerenveen Coach Robin van Persie Maintains Philosophy Despite Crushing Defeat

Robin van Persie, Heerenveen's coach, remains committed to his attacking philosophy despite a record 9-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar. The former Arsenal and Manchester United star, in his first season coaching a top-flight club, learned more lessons than expected and plans to stick to his approach for future games.

Amsterdam | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:55 IST
Robin van Persie, coach of Heerenveen, is standing firm on his attacking football philosophy despite his team's humiliating 9-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Experiencing his biggest loss in his nascent coaching career, the former Manchester United forward admitted to learning valuable lessons from the match.

Despite the setback, van Persie emphasized the importance of perseverance and sticking to their game plan as they prepare for their upcoming match against FC Twente.

(With inputs from agencies.)

