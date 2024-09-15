Heerenveen Coach Robin van Persie Maintains Philosophy Despite Crushing Defeat

Robin van Persie, coach of Heerenveen, is standing firm on his attacking football philosophy despite his team's humiliating 9-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Experiencing his biggest loss in his nascent coaching career, the former Manchester United forward admitted to learning valuable lessons from the match.

Despite the setback, van Persie emphasized the importance of perseverance and sticking to their game plan as they prepare for their upcoming match against FC Twente.

