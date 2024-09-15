Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India with High Hopes and Confidence

The confident Bangladesh cricket team landed in India on Sunday for a series of two Test matches and three T20Is. Their recent 2-0 victory against Pakistan has fortified their spirit, and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hopes it will benefit them against the formidable hosts.

The squad touched down in Chennai, the location for the opening Test set to begin on September 19. Shanto, during a pre-departure press briefing at Dhaka airport, acknowledged the upcoming series's challenges. He stated, 'After a good series against Pakistan, there is definitely extra confidence within the team and the people of our country.'

While India remains atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, Shanto expressed that performance during the five days of the match would be crucial, with results potentially emerging in the final session. He added, 'If we execute our job properly, good results are possible.'

