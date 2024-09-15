Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India with High Hopes and Confidence

The confident Bangladesh cricket team arrived in India on Sunday for a series comprising two Test matches and three T20Is. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto believes their recent 2-0 victory against Pakistan has boosted their confidence. Shanto emphasized the importance of proper process and performance in achieving good results against the formidable Indian team.

The squad touched down in Chennai, the location for the opening Test set to begin on September 19. Shanto, during a pre-departure press briefing at Dhaka airport, acknowledged the upcoming series's challenges. He stated, 'After a good series against Pakistan, there is definitely extra confidence within the team and the people of our country.'

While India remains atop the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, Shanto expressed that performance during the five days of the match would be crucial, with results potentially emerging in the final session. He added, 'If we execute our job properly, good results are possible.'

