Left Menu

Champions League's New Era: Format Overhaul Promises Exciting Season Ahead

The new Champions League format begins after extensive planning, featuring 36 teams instead of 32, each playing eight games. Noteworthy clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City stand out among top contenders. UEFA's revamped structure offers increased competition, more games, and a significant financial prize pool for participating teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:30 IST
Champions League's New Era: Format Overhaul Promises Exciting Season Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The new Champions League format kicks off Tuesday after over six years of planning, culminating in significant changes and increased excitement for the season ahead.

Now featuring 36 teams instead of 32, the revamped format ensures more games, stronger matchups, and a restructured financial prize system. Prominent clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to compete hard, with notable players like Kylian Mbappe aiming for the top prize.

UEFA's overhaul promises enhanced competition and lucrative prizes, reflecting a modernized approach to European soccer's marquee event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024