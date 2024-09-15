Champions League's New Era: Format Overhaul Promises Exciting Season Ahead

The new Champions League format kicks off Tuesday after over six years of planning, culminating in significant changes and increased excitement for the season ahead.

Now featuring 36 teams instead of 32, the revamped format ensures more games, stronger matchups, and a restructured financial prize system. Prominent clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to compete hard, with notable players like Kylian Mbappe aiming for the top prize.

UEFA's overhaul promises enhanced competition and lucrative prizes, reflecting a modernized approach to European soccer's marquee event.

(With inputs from agencies.)