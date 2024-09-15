High-Stakes Collision: Sainz and Perez's Costly Crash at Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz defended his actions after a controversial collision with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. The collision occurred as the two fought for third place, leading to both drivers ending up in the wall.

Perez, who was vying for second place, lamented the incident as a disaster for the championship. "Carlos moved too quickly to follow the tow from Charles," Perez said, explaining his attempt to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second place before dropping to fourth as Sainz overtook him.

Sainz, speaking after the stewards' review, refused to take the blame, stating, "I didn't do any erratic maneuvers or aggressive moves on Checo." Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expressed his disappointment, suggesting Perez deserved a better outcome. The collision has significant implications for the constructors' championship, with Red Bull falling behind McLaren.

(With inputs from agencies.)