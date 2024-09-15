Left Menu

High-Stakes Collision: Sainz and Perez's Costly Crash at Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez collided during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, dashing Perez's hopes for a podium finish. The incident, described as a "disaster for the championship" by Perez, led to both drivers contacting the wall, ultimately affecting Red Bull's standing in the constructors' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:37 IST
High-Stakes Collision: Sainz and Perez's Costly Crash at Azerbaijan GP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz defended his actions after a controversial collision with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in the penultimate lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. The collision occurred as the two fought for third place, leading to both drivers ending up in the wall.

Perez, who was vying for second place, lamented the incident as a disaster for the championship. "Carlos moved too quickly to follow the tow from Charles," Perez said, explaining his attempt to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second place before dropping to fourth as Sainz overtook him.

Sainz, speaking after the stewards' review, refused to take the blame, stating, "I didn't do any erratic maneuvers or aggressive moves on Checo." Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expressed his disappointment, suggesting Perez deserved a better outcome. The collision has significant implications for the constructors' championship, with Red Bull falling behind McLaren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024