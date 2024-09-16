Left Menu

Patton Kizzire Clinches Procore Championship in Spectacular Comeback

Patton Kizzire snapped a 176-tournament winless streak by capturing the Procore Championship with a five-stroke victory. Kizzire finished at 20-under 268, earning a PGA Tour card and spots in prestigious tournaments. The win followed a tense final round amid swirling winds and challenging pins at Silverado Country Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Napa | Updated: 16-09-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 09:41 IST
Patton Kizzire ended a long victory drought by clinching the Procore Championship with a scrambling 2-under 70, setting a tournament record with a five-stroke lead in the FedEx Cup Fall opener at Silverado Country Club. This marks Kizzire's first victory since his back-to-back wins in Mexico and Hawaii in late 2017 and early 2018.

The 38-year-old golfer expressed his joy after the monumental win, saying, "I'm going to enjoy this win. It's just so sweet to get through the ups and downs." With this victory, Kizzire has earned a PGA Tour card for the next two years and secured spots in the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Sentry at Kapalua.

Kizzire's journey to the title wasn't smooth. He repeatedly misfired off the tee but kept his composure with approach shots, finishing with three birdies, an eagle, and three bogeys. The win was sealed with disciplined play, highlighted by critical birdies and an eagle, overcoming fierce competition and challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

