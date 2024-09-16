Steve Stricker's Emotional Triumph: Third Straight Sanford International Victory

Steve Stricker secured his third straight victory at the Sanford International, delivering an emotional win as his first PGA Tour Champions title in 2024. Stricker ended a dramatic four-hole playoff with a remarkable shot from the rough, setting up a tap-in birdie at the Minnehaha Country Club.

The playoff was intense, with Stricker and Richard Green battling it out. Despite a two-shot lead, Stricker's three-putt bogey on the 18th hole resulted in extra time. Both players displayed resilient performance, but Stricker's exceptional shot and Green's missed birdie attempt sealed the outcome.

This win held special significance for Stricker, who dedicated it to his late father. Reflecting on the pressures he faced, Stricker expressed his determination to honor his father's memory with a victory. Stricker now holds the record for winning a tournament three consecutive times in both PGA Tours. His nerves were tested, but he ultimately prevailed under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)