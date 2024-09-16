Exciting Highlights from the World of Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back infielder Alec Bohm from a 10-day injury stint just ahead of their series finale against the New York Mets, choosing to designate catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment to make room on the roster.

Meanwhile, British qualifier Sonay Kartal clinched her first-ever WTA Tour title by defeating Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 7-5 at the Jasmin Open Tunisia. This marked the debut singles final for both players.

In MLB action, the Arizona Diamondbacks triumphed in a 10-inning thriller, overcoming the Milwaukee Brewers 11-10. Eugenio Suarez emerged as the hero with a game-winning hit after a dramatic episode featuring consecutive runs and a tied score.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco sustained a significant ankle injury during a narrow 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, exiting the game on crutches.

Lilia Vu secured the Solheim Cup for the U.S. team by drawing her match against Europe's Albane Valenzuela, providing the necessary points to reclaim the cup.

In WNBA news, Caitlin Clark shattered rookie records with a 35-point display, leading the Indiana Fever to a tight 110-109 victory against the Dallas Wings.

Canada advanced to the Davis Cup quarter-finals for the third year running by defeating Britain, leveraging a strong performance by Denis Shapovalov.

The Chiefs edged out the Bengals in their NFL clash thanks to a 51-yard field goal from Harrison Butker, despite two interceptions from Patrick Mahomes.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plans to continue his career despite concerns over frequent concussions, following his recent injury against the Bills.

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)